nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $33.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.9375.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Get nCino alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,155 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $114,054.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 466,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,417.55. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $262,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 628,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,255,152.35. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,480,723 shares of company stock valued at $135,667,553. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in nCino by 27.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Trading Up 1.4%

NCNO opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. nCino has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.