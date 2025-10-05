nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $33.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.9375.
NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Saturday, September 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NCNO
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in nCino by 27.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
nCino Trading Up 1.4%
NCNO opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. nCino has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.