Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,179 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 194,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $729.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

