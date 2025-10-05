Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,091.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after buying an additional 911,972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after buying an additional 73,744 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 764.2% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 63,723 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,934.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 45,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12,871.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

