Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF $IPAY

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Amplify Digital Payments ETF worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF in the first quarter worth $295,000.

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $58.11 on Friday. Amplify Digital Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75.

About Amplify Digital Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

