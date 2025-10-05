Diligent Investors LLC Invests $297,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March $NMAR

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:NMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1%

NMAR opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March (NMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NMAR was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

