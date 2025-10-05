Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,220 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 516.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after purchasing an additional 715,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 573,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 163.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $202.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

