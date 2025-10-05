Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,557 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,777,000 after acquiring an additional 268,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,882,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,217,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $131.91.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

