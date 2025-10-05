Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 523 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.