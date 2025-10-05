Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWD opened at $204.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $206.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

