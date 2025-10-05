Apexium Financial LP Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF $ISCB

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 48,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ISCB stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.