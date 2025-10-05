Apexium Financial LP Acquires 214 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,620,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 417,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 392,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $403.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $406.88. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

