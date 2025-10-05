MyState (ASX:MYS) Insider Purchases A$18,859.50 in Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Korhonen bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.19 per share, with a total value of A$18,859.50.
MyState Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $509.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.
MyState Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 241.0%. MyState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.
MyState Company Profile
MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.
