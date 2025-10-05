Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Trading Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.75. 20,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 79,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEGH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 8.5%

The company has a market cap of $594.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.53 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 23.4% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after buying an additional 198,789 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 93.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 119,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 543.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 116,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 98,040 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 72.8% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 221,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 93,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

