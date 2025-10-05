Short Interest in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR) Increases By 131.6%

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,000 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ATMCR stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. AlphaTime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AlphaTime Acquisition
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.