Short Interest in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR) Increases By 131.6%

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,000 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATMCR stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. AlphaTime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

