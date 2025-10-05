Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $31.10. 224,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,255,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 3.8%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.67 million, a P/E ratio of -238.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,797.50. This represents a 39.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $356,940.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,162.29. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,830. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 15.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 110.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,753.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

