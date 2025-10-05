Aercap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.66 and last traded at $125.72, with a volume of 312692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on AER. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aercap by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Aercap by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 129,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

