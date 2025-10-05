Apexium Financial LP Makes New Investment in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oklo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $773,175.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,854.72. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,064,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,580. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oklo Price Performance

NYSE:OKLO opened at $127.41 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $144.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.