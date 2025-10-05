LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,636,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,073,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,815,000 after acquiring an additional 999,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after purchasing an additional 999,112 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $58.74 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $59.12. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

