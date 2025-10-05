RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 638425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

RealReal Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.56.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. RealReal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 192,633 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 26.2% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 978,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RealReal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,321,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 143,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 10.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,927,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 176,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 90.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 861,902 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

