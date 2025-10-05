Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $13,842.46 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $13,842.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 116,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,062.29. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

