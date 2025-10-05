Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,278 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.9% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

