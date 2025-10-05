Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 6,282 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,287,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Relx by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Relx by 103.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 225,947 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.2634 dividend. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

