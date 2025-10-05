111 Capital Purchases New Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

111 Capital purchased a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.15. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $237.14. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,996,813.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,275,811.56. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $18,367,889 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.