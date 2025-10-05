Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.26 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

