Ascent Group LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $370.59 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.81 and a 200-day moving average of $378.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

