ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires 7,033 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 100.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 556,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,544,000 after acquiring an additional 278,481 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.51. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

