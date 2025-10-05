Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $198.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.