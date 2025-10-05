Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July $EJUL Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.39. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

