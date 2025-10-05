Sanofi $SNY Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,269 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,914,000 after acquiring an additional 425,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 18.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,520,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after buying an additional 236,625 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.