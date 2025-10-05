Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 235,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $295.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.