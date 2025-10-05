Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Position Cut by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

