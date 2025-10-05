iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

