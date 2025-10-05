SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,238,075.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 247,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 247,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 233,609 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,945,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 162,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after acquiring an additional 114,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

