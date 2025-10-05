Financial Analysis: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) & Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 1 2 0 0 1.67 Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Liberty Global currently has a consensus target price of $7.85, suggesting a potential downside of 6.99%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.46 billion 0.38 -$657.00 million ($5.93) -1.42 Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -26.61% -71.58% -9.23% Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of -1.28, meaning that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

