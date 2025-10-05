Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund by 1,596.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 579,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 545,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Herzfeld Credit Income Fund alerts:

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HERZ opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Herzfeld Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

About Herzfeld Credit Income Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herzfeld Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.