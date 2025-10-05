Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY Holdings Cut by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 871,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after buying an additional 111,512 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

