Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC opened at $69.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

