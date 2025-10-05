Kickstand Ventures LLC. Purchases 1,142 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

IFRA stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

