Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,853,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $187,514,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,854,000 after purchasing an additional 986,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 647.7% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 920,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

