Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $257.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

