Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 2.3% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6%

O stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

