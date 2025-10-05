Short Interest in Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCOW) Increases By 150.0%

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Royalty Management Price Performance

Shares of RMCOW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Royalty Management has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Royalty Management Company Profile

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

