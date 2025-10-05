Short Interest in Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCOW) Increases By 150.0%

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Royalty Management Price Performance
Shares of RMCOW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Royalty Management has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
Royalty Management Company Profile
