Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 38 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

QQQ opened at $603.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.17. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $607.33.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

