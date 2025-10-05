Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Sells 11,910 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises about 3.7% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. owned 0.22% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,230,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 514.2% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,357 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,094,000. SoundView Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. now owns 492,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,746,000.

XHLF opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $50.42.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

