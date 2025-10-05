Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 18.5% – Still a Buy?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) rose 18.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 2,701,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 470,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Up 22.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$54.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.79.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

