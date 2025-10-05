New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Up 13.6% – Here’s Why

New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New World Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

