Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 887,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 949,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SA

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,382,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,490,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 145,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 88,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 66.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,192,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,352 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 845,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 196,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.