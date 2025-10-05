Short Interest in Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX) Decreases By 54.5%

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Trading Up 0.5%

QIDX stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $34.74 million and a PE ratio of 20.87.

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Company Profile

The Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (QIDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks total return by broadly investing in US stocks of any market capitalization. QIDX was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Indexperts.

