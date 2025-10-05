Short Interest in Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX) Decreases By 54.5%

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Trading Up 0.5%
QIDX stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $34.74 million and a PE ratio of 20.87.
Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Company Profile
