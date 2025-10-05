JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE is Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 52,987 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

