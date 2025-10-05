Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF $GSUS

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 82.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,711,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,445,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,502,000 after buying an additional 97,987 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,660,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,995,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSUS opened at $92.80 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

